GoodWorks announces Electronic City's largest Coworking space under expansion drive

India's leading Coworking and managed office space provider GoodWorks announced the launch of its largest space yet at Electronic City, Phase 1, Bengaluru.

With 70,000 plus square feet area, the new facility boasts of 5-star amenities that include a central courtyard, amphitheater, creche, gym, cafes, restaurants and recreational areas along with 1000 plus seats.

"We are pushing the boundaries of coworking with our ambitious Electronic City center. The center is aptly named GoodWorks Infinity Park, which will help realize infinite dreams for entrepreneurs, start-ups, and SMEs in the heart of India's Silicon Valley," said Vishwas Mudagal, CEO and Co-Founder of GoodWorks.

"With a phenomenal 5-star experience and Grade A plus enterprise infrastructure, we have already signed up Fortune 500 clients to take up our facility. Coworking is no longer for start-ups and freelancers, the majority of our spaces are taken up by Enterprise and SME clients," he added.

GoodWorks Infinity Park is strategically located near the upcoming Metro station and the elevated corridor that connects Electronic City to Silk Board. The park will house two towers. Tower 1 will launch in August 2019 with 1000 seats, while Tower 2 that is currently under construction with over 2 lakh square feet will house 2000 plus seats by Jan 2020.

"GoodWorks Infinity Park at Electronic City will be one of the largest Coworking spaces in the world, let alone India," said Sonia Sharma, Co-Founder of GoodWorks.

"It will be a workspace where Fortune 500s will work side by side with startups and SMEs to foster collaboration, growth and create a world-class ecosystem", she added.

Electronic City is the 2nd location in Bengaluru for GoodWorks, which currently has 1000 plus seater space in Whitefield with an occupancy rate of 98 per cent. The Coworking player that shifted focus into premium managed office space early last year grew 2000 per cent in 2018. The company has strategically positioned itself as a Grade A player with upscale locations and plush interiors for its centres but offers affordable pricing.

"We are extremely ambitious with GoodWorks as a brand. We were ranked the No.1 Coworking space in Bengaluru in 2018 by coworker.com. We intend to up the game now. We aim to expand pan India and reach 1 million square feet of Grade A space with 20,000 plus seats in the next year with an investment of over Rs 150 crore," said Naveen Reddy, Director - Strategic Expansion.

