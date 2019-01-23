ITC drops after declaring Q3 result

ITC lost 3.88% to Rs 278.50 at 15:09 IST on BSE after net profit rose 3.84% to Rs 3209.07 crore on 15.79% increase in total income to Rs 12267.65 crore in Q3 December 2018 over Q3 December 2017.

The result was announced during trading hours today, 23 January 2019.

Meanwhile, the was down 320.43 points, or 0.88% to 36,124.21

On the BSE, 15.58 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 6.08 shares in the past two weeks. The stock had hit a high of Rs 294.30 and a low of Rs 277.70 so far during the day.

ITC, a multi-business conglomerate, is currently focused on including FMCG, Hotels, Paperboards, and

