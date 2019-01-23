ITC drops after declaring Q3 result

ITC lost 3.88% to Rs 278.50 at 15:09 IST on BSE after net profit rose 3.84% to Rs 3209.07 crore on 15.79% increase in total income to Rs 12267.65 crore in Q3 December 2018 over Q3 December 2017.The result was announced during trading hours today, 23 January 2019.
Meanwhile, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 320.43 points, or 0.88% to 36,124.21
On the BSE, 15.58 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 6.08 shares in the past two weeks. The stock had hit a high of Rs 294.30 and a low of Rs 277.70 so far during the day.
ITC, a multi-business conglomerate, is currently focused on business groups including FMCG, Hotels, Paperboards, Paper & Packaging and Agri Business.
