IUML complaints to EC against Adityanath's "virus" remark

A delegation of the (IUML) on Saturday lodged a complaint with the against Uttar Pradesh over his remark on the party.

The IUML complained against Adityanath's tweet in which he called the political party a "virus" and "infected" with it.

The UP tweeted, " is a virus. If somebody is infected with the virus he cannot be saved and today the principal Opposition party is infected with it. Just think if they win then what will happen? The virus will spread across the nation."

In a subsequent tweet, Adityanath said: "In the 1857 war of independence, the whole nation stood with and fought the British, then this virus came and spread in such a manner that the nation was partitioned. Again the same fear is hovering, the green flags are again waving. The is infested with Muslim League virus. Beware!"

ECI has already issued a censure on Adityanath over his 'Modi ki Sena' remark. The poll body advised Adityanath to be more careful in the future as a "senior political leader".

While addressing a public rally in Ghaziabad on April 1, Adityanath had referred to the as "Modi ji ki sena" while drawing a comparison between the steps taken by the BJP-led central government against terrorism and the previous Congress government.

"Things which were impossible for SP-BSP, are now possible; it is possible since Modi is here. Congress used to feed biryani to terrorists but Modi ji ki sena (Prime Minister Narendra Modi's army) gives them only golis and golas (bullets and bombs). This is the difference," the had said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)