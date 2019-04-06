IUML complaints to EC against Adityanath's "virus" remark

-
ALSO READ
Muslim League is a virus and Congress is infested with it: Yogi Adityanath
Muslim League a virus, will infect country: Yogi
Cong suffering from 'Muslim League virus': Adityanath
IUML leader slams Adityanath over 'Muslim virus' remarks
Congress more worried about its vote bank, alleges Yogi Adityanath
-
A delegation of the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) on Saturday lodged a complaint with the Election Commission of India against Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath over his remark on the party.
The IUML complained against Adityanath's tweet in which he called the political party a "virus" and Congress "infected" with it.
The UP Chief Minister tweeted, "Muslim League is a virus. If somebody is infected with the virus he cannot be saved and today the principal Opposition party Congress is infected with it. Just think if they win then what will happen? The virus will spread across the nation."
In a subsequent tweet, Adityanath said: "In the 1857 war of independence, the whole nation stood with Mangal Pandey and fought the British, then this Muslim League virus came and spread in such a manner that the nation was partitioned. Again the same fear is hovering, the green flags are again waving. The Congress is infested with Muslim League virus. Beware!"
ECI has already issued a censure on Adityanath over his 'Modi ki Sena' remark. The poll body advised Adityanath to be more careful in the future as a "senior political leader".
While addressing a public rally in Ghaziabad on April 1, Adityanath had referred to the Indian Army as "Modi ji ki sena" while drawing a comparison between the steps taken by the BJP-led central government against terrorism and the previous Congress government.
"Things which were impossible for SP-BSP, are now possible; it is possible since Modi is here. Congress used to feed biryani to terrorists but Modi ji ki sena (Prime Minister Narendra Modi's army) gives them only golis and golas (bullets and bombs). This is the difference," the Chief Minister had said.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU