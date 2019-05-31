J-K: 2 policemen injured in encounter

Two policemen were injured on Friday in an encounter between security forces and terrorists in area of here.

The area has been cordoned off as the exchange of fire is currently underway.

A has been initiated by security forces in the area.

This comes hours after two terrorists were neutralised by security forces in Dragad Sugan area of Shopian district of the state. The identities of the slain terrorists are yet to be ascertained.

