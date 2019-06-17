J-K: Army Major, one terrorist killed in Anantnag encounter

-
An Army Major and a terrorist were killed during an encounter between security forces and terrorists here on Monday, police said.
The Major belonging to 19 Rashtriya Rifles succumbed to injuries in hospital, they said.
One soldier also was injured in the gun battle and is undergoing treatment in hospital, the police said.
Arms and ammunition were seized from the encounter site. The identity and affiliation of the terrorist are being ascertained, they added.
