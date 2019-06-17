Tejashwi should be held for deserting parents after LS poll results: JDU

The Janata Dal-United (JDU) on Monday attacked for allegedly disappearing from the scene after the results of the Lok Sabha elections were announced and has demanded his arrest for deserting his parents under the newly revised Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act in the state.

In a statement, said: "Tejashwi has deserted his mother and imprisoned father and has disappeared somewhere. From the day the Lok Sabha results were announced, he is not to be found anywhere. He has never given a thought to what will happen to his father and mother in his absence."

" demands the to act against Tejashwi according to the newly revised Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act. accuses Tejashwi of not caring about his mother and father," he said.

has amended the Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act in the state, which has provisions for strong action against the persons who do not take care of their ageing parents.

" is ill and incarcerated and admitted in a hospital. At the same time, Rabri Devi has also got older. Both have made Tejashwi their inheritor but he has disappeared," Singh said in the statement.

"During the elections, Tejashwi was accusing that government was not allowing him to meet his father. But after the elections, Tejashwi didn't make an effort to go to (RIMS) in Ranchi to see his father," said Singh.

"We request RJD leaders to find Tejashwi by putting up his posters. We also request the administration to quickly find and convict Tejashwi under the Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act," said Singh.

