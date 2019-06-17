JUST IN
Business Standard

Pulwama: IED blast takes place near armed forces vehicle

ANI  |  General News 

An improvised explosive device (IED) blast took place while a security force vehicle was on the move in Arihal area of Pulwama district on Monday.

The state police have arrived at the spot and are investigating the matter.

Further details are awaited.

Security forces have increased activity in the area in recent days. Two terrorists were killed and arms and ammunition were recovered from them in Braw Bandina area of Awantipora in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district on Friday.

First Published: Mon, June 17 2019. 19:31 IST

