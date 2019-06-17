JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-ANI » National

Pulwama: IED blast takes place near armed forces vehicle

MAHE signs three agreements with University of Lille
Business Standard

Hyderabad: Bouncers held for thrashing 4 persons

ANI  |  General News 

Four persons were thrashed by bouncers in a pub here late on Sunday night when they were celebrating a birthday party.

"Late on Sunday night, Karthik, Chandrakiran, Naveen and one more person were celebrating a birthday party in a pub on Jubilee Hills Road number 36. They were thrashed by the bouncers for spoiling tissue papers in the washroom," said the Jubilee Hills Police in a press release.

Police said a case has been registered against the accused bouncers. "We have taken them into our custody," said the police, adding that further probe was on.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, June 17 2019. 19:33 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU