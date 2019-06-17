Hyderabad: Bouncers held for thrashing 4 persons

Four persons were thrashed by bouncers in a pub here late on Sunday night when they were celebrating a party.

"Late on Sunday night, Karthik, Chandrakiran, Naveen and one more person were celebrating a party in a pub on Jubilee Hills Road number 36. They were thrashed by the bouncers for spoiling tissue papers in the washroom," said the in a press release.

Police said a case has been registered against the accused bouncers. "We have taken them into our custody," said the police, adding that further probe was on.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)