J-K: Kishtie race organized at Wular lake

A 'Kishtie race' was organised at the Wular lake here on Monday.

The race was held as a part of the Annual Wular Sports Festival, 2019.

The Annual Wular Sports Festival is a three-day event which started on June 29 and culminated today.

The festival was organized by the joint efforts of the Army and Jammu and Kashmir civil administration.

