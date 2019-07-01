Mumbai records highest rainfall in 10 years

This season Mumbai received heaviest rainfall in the last decade, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) claimed on Monday.

The BMC requested citizens to stay cautious and show patience in the wake of heavy rainfall in the Metropolitan.

In a tweet, BMS stated, "Mumbai, we understand it's not been an easy Monday, but it's also been a rain spell like never before - it's the highest in a decade. 550 mm average of entire month of June has been exceeded in just last 48 hrs. We are truly trying our best. We request a bit of caution & patience."

The city has been witnessing heavy downpours since last four days.

Heavy rainfall in Thane's Bhiwandi has led to waterlogging and flooding on the Bhiwandi-Gujarat road breaking links between several villages today.

Due to improper cleaning of the drains in the municipal area, drainage water was logged in places like Mandai, Three-Bhatti Bhaji Market, Nizampura, Padmanagar Bhaji Market, Olive Pura, Kamala Hotel, Bala Compound, and Idgah.

