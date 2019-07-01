Political killings must stop in West Bengal: Shah to Mamata

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday appealed to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to maintain peace in the state as political killings are not good for democracy and such incidents must be stopped.

Replying during a debate in Rajya Sabha over a resolution seeking an extension of President's Rule in Jammu and Kashmir for a further period of six months and also the Jammu and Kashmir reservation Bill, Shah also said Modi government was committed to NRC and Citizenship Amendment Bill.

"Advisories were issued to West Bengal government not for law and order situation in the state. It was issued for political killings. Mamataji should maintain peace. Sending advisories is my right. Political killing is not good for healthy democracy. It must be stopped," Shah said.

He was responding to the criticism by Trinamool Congress's Derek O'Brien that Modi government sent two advisories to West Bengal but remained silent on deaths of children in Bihar's Muzaffarpur and killings in Uttar Pradesh.

"Advisories are not issued on health issues," Shah said differentiating the violence in West Bengal and Uttar Pradesh.

"Uttar Pradesh has not witnessed a single political killing after the BJP government took over," he said.

The Union Minister said that the Modi government was clear that infiltration must be curbed and infiltrators must be identified and sent away.

"We are committed to NRC," he said.

Shah said the government will bring Citizenship Amendment Bill to grant Indian citizenship to persecuted Hindu refugees.

