J-K: Terrorist killed in encounter with security forces in Pulwama

One terrorist was neutralised on Saturday morning in an encounter between terrorists and a joint team of security forces in Panzgam village of in south Kashmir's district.

The encounter broke out between terrorists and troops of 130 Battalion CRPF, 55 Rashtriya Rifles (RR) and (SOG) in Panzgam at around 2.10 am.

The body of the terrorist was found during a

More details are awaited.

