J-K: Exchange of fire underway b/w security forces, terrorists in Pulwama

An exchange of fire has broken out in the wee hours of Saturday between terrorists and a joint team of security forces in Panzgam village of Awantipora in South Kashmir's Pulwama district.
More details are awaited.
Earlier, on Thursday, an army jawan and three terrorists were killed in an encounter in the Dalipora area of Pulwama.
