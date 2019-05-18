JUST IN
Coolers protect idols from heat at this Ayodhya temple

Coolers have been installed at a temple in Ayodhya to ensure that idols of deities do not get affected by the soaring temperatures here.

The priest at Shri Sitaram temple, Rampriya Sharan Das Ji Maharaj, says they do whatever is needed to save the idols from heat.

"Temperature is high, so we have arranged coolers for the Gods. We bathe them with rose water, adorn them with cotton clothes, and offer them cool water," he said.

"Instead of 'deep aarti', we perform 'sheetal aarti' during summers," said the priest.

The temperature in the temple town has touched 40 degrees and is likely to increase in the coming days.

