J'khand: Visually-challenged students hold protest against 'abusive' in-charge

Students of a residential school for the visually-challenged in Hizla village in Jharkhand's district on Saturday staged a protest alleging that the school in-charge makes them work, beats and verbally abuses them.

The students demanded that a new in-charge should be sent to the school, which comes under the social welfare department and is run by a Godda-based NGO.

"We are unhappy with the way we are taught. Also, we are not provided good quality of We want a new in-charge," a student told ANI.

"Students say that the in-charge misbehaves with them. They are made to work, not given as per menu and face water crisis. Even doors of the bathrooms in the school are broken. The concerned officers are investigating the matter. We will take appropriate legal action," told ANI.

The school in-charge, however, has denied the charges and said that he tries to be strict towards children because he cares for their

"I just want to keep the students tight. I don't know if anyone else in the school mistreats the students. But, I have never done this," said Shivnandan Mahto, the school in-charge.

