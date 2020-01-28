JUST IN
Calcutta University students block Guv's car, protest against CAA

The Governor had come to attend the convocation ceremony at the University.

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Jan 28 (ANI): Scores of students at Calcutta University blocked the car of West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Tuesday morning.

The students with placards also raised slogans like 'Governor Go Back". Some of them also marked their protest against the National Register of Citizens (NRC), National Population Register (NPR) and Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). (ANI)

Tue, January 28 2020. 14:09 IST

