Calcutta University students block Guv's car, protest against CAA

-
ALSO READ
Bengal governor faces black flags, 'go back' slogans at Jadavpur University
WB Governor convenes meeting of all VCs and education secretary on Jan 13
Babul Supriyo heckled at Jadavpur University, governor rushes to campus
How Governor Dhankar is battling it out with a firebrand Mamata in WB?
Bengal governor says ready to talk with CM Mamata amid tussle with govt
-
Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Jan 28 (ANI): Scores of students at Calcutta University blocked the car of West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Tuesday morning.
The Governor had come to attend the convocation ceremony at the University.
The students with placards also raised slogans like 'Governor Go Back". Some of them also marked their protest against the National Register of Citizens (NRC), National Population Register (NPR) and Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). (ANI)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU