Jaganmohan Reddy trying to create nuisance in Andhra by staying in Telangana : AP Minister Nara Lokesh

Andhra Pradesh IT Minister Nara Lokesh on Monday said YSRCP President Jaganmohan Reddy is trying to create nuisance in the state by staying in Telangana and taking the support of the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS).
Taking to Twitter, Lokesh said, "Jagan Mohan Reddy need the salary as opposition leader in Andhra Pradesh and need protection from police and need votes from Andhra Pradesh public. But he doesn't believe the Andhra Pradesh doctors, police and public. Jagan is trying to create nuisance in Andhra Pradesh by staying in Telangana and taking the support of TRS party. The TRS party wants a weak Chief Minister in Andhra Pradesh so that they can be benefitted."
"Once again it can be noticed that YS Jagan and CM KCR is on one side. The YSRCP leaders are reading the script given by KTR. YSRCP production with the direction of TRS party has stolen the data of TDP party's survey. YSRCP is also having a history of stealing data," Lokesh said.
In a series of tweets, Lokesh said: "If any one's wallet goes missing in America will that individual files case in America or else in Hyderabad. The petition came that the data of Andhra Pradesh went missing, Lokesh questioned that they should minimum know that the case should be transferred to Andhra Pradesh from Hyderabad."
Lokesh, on Sunday, accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and Reddy of targeting companies that offer IT services to the ruling Telugu Desam Party (TDP) in the state.
The minister had also accused the Telangana Police of harassing the companies that have been said to be hired to curate the information whose complete rights are held by the party.
Continuing his attack, Lokesh said that Prime Minister Modi and KCR are trying to benefit Reddy by allegedly employing devious means.
"By employing devious means, Modi and KCR are trying to benefit YS Jagan. Remember Newton's 3rd Law? Dictator @narendramodi's direction, Factionist Jagan's overaction and Fascist KCR's plan of Action will get an equal and opposite reaction from the people!" he said.
TDP president and Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Sunday also alleged that whosoever speaks against Prime Minister Modi faces the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Income Tax (I-T) raids.
"Whosoever speaks against Prime Minister Modi faces I-T and ED raids. We will not be afraid of all these acts. We will fight for justice until we achieve it. I am speaking on behalf of 5 crore people. I will not tolerate any injustice to Telugus residing in any part of the world," he said.
On March 2, the Cyberabad police conducted Raids on IT Grid India Private Limited, Madhapur for illegal access of personal information and sensitive data of individuals of Andhra Pradesh.
Commissioner of Police Cyberabad, VC Sajjanar said Madhapur Police received a complaint from Thummala Lokeswara Reddy on March 2 alleging misuse of personal information and sensitive data of individuals by IT Grid India Pvt. Ltd. through 'Sevamitra Application'.
After the Hyderabad Police raided the office of the mobile app developer, Chief Minister Naidu claimed that this was done after YSRCP leader Vijay Sai Reddy complained, and also accused the opposition of stealing data.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
