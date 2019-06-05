Jai Shri Ram row: BJP MP compares Chief Minister Banerjee with bull

West Bengal gets angry when someone chants ' Ram' in front of her the way a bull gets agitated after seeing a piece of red cloth, said here on Wednesday.

"In Bengal, people have shaken Mamata Didi by chanting ' Ram.' I don't know what happens to her when she hears Ram's name. She gets angry when someone chants ' Ram' which reminds one of how a bull gets agitated after seeing a piece of red cloth," Bhatt told ANI here.

"West Bengal Banerjee should keep patience. In a democracy, everyone has the right to shout slogans," said Bhatt, who was elected from Nainital-Udhamsingh Nagar parliamentary seat of Uttarakhand. He defeated former and

"I don't know why Mamata ji has aversion to I watched a video in which she behaved like someone touched beehive when people chanted Lord Ram is adorable. Some people say 'Jai Shri Ram' instead of saying 'Hello.' What is the problem with this," he asked.

When asked to comment on TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee's statement that the television rating point (TRP) of 'Jai Shri Ram' slogan has gone down and the TRP of ' Kali' slogan is rising, the BJP said: "Whether they say 'Maa Kaali' or 'Jai Shri Ram,' both are parts of our mythology. She should not have any problem with this."

The furore over 'Jai Shri Ram' slogan started after Banerjee lost her cool when a group of men chanted 'Jai Shri Ram' as her convoy was passing through Bhatpara area in North 24 district.

"These are all outsiders and the BJP people. They are criminals and were abusing me. They are not from Bengal. We will take action against them," she had said after getting down from her car.

