NEET 2019 results out; Rajasthan boy tops

The Testing Agency (NTA) on Wednesday announced the results and scorecard of Eligibility Cum Entrance Test, 2019.

Nalin Khandelwal, of Rajasthan, bagged 701 out of 720 marks to be all topper. Bhavik Bansal of secured the second position while Akshat Kaushik from secured the third position.

"I am very happy at securing the first rank. I used to study for eight hours every day. I would like to thank my teachers," he told reporters.

of Telangana emerged as the topper among girls and secured an all- rank of seven.

The is conducted by the for admission to MBBS and BDS courses in medical and dental colleges.

The result is available on NTA's official website ntaneet.nic.in.

The has already released the NEET Answer Key 2019 of the exam and accepted the objection against the same till May 31.

The NEET exam was conducted on May 5 and May 20.

In Odisha, hundreds of students missed the exam as trains were running late or cancelled in the wake of cyclone Fani.

As a result, the exam was rescheduled to May 20 for Cyclone Fani-affected candidates from Odisha and those from who were unable to take their exams in due to delayed train schedules.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)