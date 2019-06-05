Sharad Pawar was invited to VVIP section, not fifth row, clarifies Rashtrapati Bhavan

Days after controversy over skipping Narendra Modi's swearing-in ceremony due to seat allotment in the fifth row, the on Wednesday clarified that the was invited to the VVIP section where most senior guests were seated.

In a tweet, Ashok Malik, Press Secretary to stated that Pawar's seat was designated in the first row of the VVIP section.

"At the swearing-in ceremony on May 30, Mr was invited to the "V section", where the most senior guests sat. Even within "V", he had a labelled first row seat. Somebody in his office may have confused V (for VVIP) for the Roman V (five)," Malik said in a tweet.

The clarification was issued after contrary and received by the President's office, Malik explain in another tweet.

As per various media reports, was miffed over seat allotment being contrary to protocol.

Modi and his council of ministers were sworn in for a second term on May 30 at a grand-ceremony organised in the forecourt of

Several foreign dignitaries including the leaders from BIMSTEC nations attended the event.

