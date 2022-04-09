Jal Jeevan Mission giving new impetus to country's development: PM Modi

-
Emphasising the Centre's commitment to providing water supply to every household, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that Jal Jeevan Mission is giving new impetus to development of the country.
Taking to Twitter, Prime Minister said that Jal Jeevan Mission is giving new impetus to the development of the country today. He said that in less than three years, water has reached crores of households which is a great example of public aspirations and public participation.
According to the central government, only 3.23 crore households were connected to supply water till 2019. Since the inception of Jal Jeevan Mission in 2019, 9.40 crore households have been connected with the supply water facility.
Around 1.5 lakh villages in 107 districts in the country have benefitted from Jal Jeevan Mission. 17.39 lakh schools and Anganwadi Kendras are connected with the drinking water supply.
For drinking water management in villages, 4.82 lakh water committees are constituted. Around 9.69 lakh women in villages are trained, to check the quality of water. More than 4 lakh villages have the facility to test the water quality at the local level.
Prime Minister said besides supplying water to households, Jal Jeevan Mission is a great medium for decentralization. He emphasised that the mission is driven by women in rural India.
