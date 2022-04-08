Jharkhand HC defers hearing into Lalu's petition in a fodder scam case

-
ALSO READ
Lalu Prasad Yadav sentenced to five years in jail in fifth fodder scam case
CBI special court convicts Lalu in multi-crore Doranda fodder scam
Lalu Prasad Yadav's health condition serious but stable: Hospital official
RJD chief Lalu appears before CBI court at Patna in fodder scam case
Nitish Kumar was also involved in fodder scam, alleges RJD vice president
-
Jharkhand High Court on Friday deferred the hearing into a petition filed by incarcerated RJD supremo Lalu Prasad challenging his conviction in a fodder scam case.
73-year-old Prasad is in custody following his conviction and sentence by a CBI court in February in a fodder scam case involving embezzlement of over Rs 139 crore from Doranda treasury.
RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav was on Monday sentenced to five years in prison and slapped a fine of Rs 60 lakh by a special CBI court in Ranchi in connection with the fifth fodder scam case involving embezzlement of over Rs 139 crore by Doranda treasury.
Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh was informed by CBI, which is investigating the scam that the earlier order of the court to file a counter affidavit in the matter could not be complied with by the agency and pleaded for more time.
The case will now be heard on April 22.
Prasad's counsel Kapil Sibbal told the court that his client has already served more than half of the sentence of five years in prison in the case and deserves to be released from custody.
Prasad was convicted by the CBI Court here on February 15.
On February 21 he was sentenced to five years imprisonment and fined Rs 60 lakh in the fodder scam case.
Prasad had held the finance portfolio of undivided Bihar, of which he was the chief minister, during the period of the scam. He had allegedly received heavy kickbacks through the animal husbandary department.
Fake challans and bills were raised which were cleared by the finance department and money was released through the treasury. The scam in the Doranda treasury was pegged at Rs 139.35 crores during 1995-96.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU