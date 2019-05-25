Jammu-Srinagar National Highway closed after massive landslide hits Ramban

The Highway was closed on Saturday after a massive landslide hit Battery Chashma area in district following heavy overnight rainfall, officials said.

of Police (Traffic) said the intermittent landslide and shooting stones have been hampering the debris clearance operation.

The landslide caused a huge traffic jam on the stretch between Nashri and Ramban, leaving scores of commuters stranded.

The debris clearance operation is being carried out by the state authorities with the help of the Highways Authority of (NHAI).

The 300-kilometre long Jammu- highway connects the with the rest of

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)