After saffron surge in WB, Saumitra Khan exudes confidence of sweeping assembly polls

After lotus bloomed in by winning 18 seats in the Lok Sabha, Saumitra Khan, BJP's candidate from constituency on Saturday exuded the confidence of sweeping assembly polls in the state in 2021.

Speaking to ANI in New Delhi, Khan said, "In next assembly polls, the TMC will be finished. They will only be able to get as less as 60 seats out of 295. There will be no contest with TMC in assembly elections."

Reportedly, Khan who won by a margin of 78,047 votes, did not address a public rally or held a single roadshow as he was barred from entering Bankura by Kolkata High Court, in connection with criminal cases. He is facing four criminal cases at present.

The ruling TMC has won 22 out of 42 Lok Sabha constituencies in the state.

The Mamata Banerjee-led party had won 34 parliamentary seats in in the 2014

BJP has made huge strides in the state by garnering 18 seats, 16 more than it had bagged in the 2014 polls. While has managed to win just two seats, the Left parties drew a blank.

The poll watchdog had curtailed campaigning by a day ahead of the May 19 elections in nine constituencies in the state after violence marred Amit Shah's roadshow in Kolkata on May 14.

