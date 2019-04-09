JUST IN
Business Standard

Japan's F35 fighter jet goes missing during drill

ANI  |  Asia 

The Japan Self-Defence Forces are in search of its F35 jet after it disappeared from radar during a drill around 135 km northeast of Misawa in Northern Japan on Tuesday evening.

The Japan Armed Forces' F35 fighter jet went off the radar at around 7.30 pm (local time), according to NHK World. The plane is believed to have one pilot onboard.

Japan has 12 operational F35s, with around 150 more on order, according to Sputnik.

Search operations include Maritime Self-Defence Force patrol aircraft and escort vessels, with the local Coast Guard also deploying two patrol vessels to help in the search efforts.

First Published: Tue, April 09 2019. 18:22 IST

