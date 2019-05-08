Javadekar demands Ashok Gehlot's resignation over Alwar gang rape

on Wednesday demanded the resignation of over the alleged gang rape of a woman in Alwar last month. He also sought a CBI probe into the case.

Talking to ANI, Javadekar said: "A woman was gang-raped in Alwar district of This incident was hidden by the party. It was a shameful act on behalf of the grand old party. Gehlot must resign by owning up the responsibility for this heinous crime."

"After the incident, the couple went to the police on May 2 but they did not register an FIR as they were instructed not to do so due to the Lok Sabha election on May 6. It exposes Congress' stand on Dalits. Gehlot should not only resign but also hand over the case to the CBI," he said.

Javadekar said: "The attempts were made by the to hide the victimised couple. The accused have filmed the shameful act and have also asked for money. They have also made the act of crime viral."

A woman was allegedly gang-raped and thrashed while her husband was beaten up by a group of five men in Alwar on April 30.

Chief Minister Gehlot has asked DGP Kapil Garg to monitor the probe into the heinous crime. Police have arrested one person so far. As many as 14 teams have been constituted to nab other absconding culprits.

When asked to comment on Indian Overseas (IOC) chief Sam Pitroda's tweet about (DU) teachers opposing Modi's comments on former Rajiv Gandhi, Javadekar said: "I do not know what is saying."

"What I know is that came to power with a clean image. But his Singh protested and exposed the Bofors scam that led to his electoral fall," said Javadekar.

" did vote and minoritism in Shah Bano case. He supported anti-Sikh riots in which 3,000 Sikhs were killed," he said, while referring to Gandhi's statement that "when a big tree falls, the earth shakes."

The said: "What Gandhi did during his tenure is known to all. Therefore, has made a correct remark on Gandhi and should answer to that."

Asked to comment on Baghel's comment that has lost his mental balance, Javadekar said: "It is the party, which has lost its patience and control."

IOC chief Pitroda on Wednesday had slammed BJP for unnecessarily bringing into picture after 28 years of his death.

"Prime Minister Modi-led BJP government has unnecessarily brought in Rajiv Gandhi into the picture after 28 years of his death. People like me, who have worked with Rajiv Gandhi, are very upset," Pitroda told in in

Rajiv Gandhi, who served as the 6th Prime Minister of from 1984 to 1989, was assassinated on May 21, 1991 at Sriperumbudur in Tamil Nadu, where he had gone to address a public meeting.

It is worth mentioning the Election Commission of on Tuesday gave clean chit to Prime Minister for his 'Bhrashtachari No 1' remark against Rajiv Gandhi, which the Congress party had termed as the violation of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC).

