Gehlot announces hike in unemployment allowance

on Thursday announced an increase in unemployment allowance to people who are without jobs, effective from March 1.

Addressing the inauguration ceremony of the student organisation office at the University of on Thursday, Gehlot stated that under the unemployment allowance, women without jobs or any fixed income will be provided with 3500 rupees, while men will be given 3000 rupees respectively.

"When I was the last time, I started the scheme to pay 600 rupees as unemployment allowance. Now we are increasing this incentive amount as promised in the manifesto," Gehlot said.

The also gave an assurance to bring more schemes for the youth of the state.

The unemployment allowance was one of the promises that the party had made in its election manifesto.

