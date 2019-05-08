Bombay HC directs jail authorities to provide ambulance, escort Peter Mukerjea to hospital

The on Wednesday directed jail authorities to provide ambulance and escort Peter Mukerjea, an accused in murder case, to for 26 sessions of a cardiac rehabilitation programme.

Mukerjea's bail plea has been adjourned for hearing till June 12 by the court. His plea mentioned that the CBI does not have evidence against him and cited medical conditions for seeking bail.On April 27, Mukerjea, who is currently lodged in Authur Road jail, had filed a bail plea in A special (CBI) court had earlier rejected his bail plea."We were seeking bail on the medical grounds. We argued in the court that after the bypass surgery, sending him back to the jail would be dangerous as he would be prone to infections," Shivkant Shivade had told ANI over the phone.

On March 17, was admitted to the after he complained of chest pain.

is accused of murdering his daughter over a financial dispute in 2012. The crime came to the fore three years later, in 2015, for which Peter was charged for conspiracy.

Mukerjea's wife is the prime accused in the case and is currently lodged in The trial, in this case, is underway at the special CBI court.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)