JCB issues credit card in Indonesia

The usage of credit card in Indonesia is still low. Only 17 million people were issued credit cards out of approximately 260 million people. However, the credit market is increasing due to young population and economic growth. Bank Mandiri, which is one of the largest banks in Indonesia, announced its partnership with JCB International Indonesia, on issuing JCB Precious credit card to target premium customer.
President and COO OF JCB International Kimihisa Imada said "I am really happy to finally announce the launch of Mandiri JCB Precious card with one of the largest banks in Indonesia. With this new Mandiri JCB precious card, customer will be able to enjoy unique and rich service offered by Mandiri and JCB and I am sure that this new product will attract broad range of Mandiri customer. As you may already know JCB offers variety of privilege and discount both inside and outside of Indonesia".
JCB is major global payment brand and leading payment card issuer and acquirer in Japan.
This is the fifth time JCB has collaborated with banks in Indonesia to launch credit card. As part of its international growth strategy, JCB has formed alliance with hundreds of leading banks and financial institutions globally to increase merchant coverage and card members' base.
Bank Mandiri is one of leading banks in Indonesia with financial service to customer that cover Corporate, Commercial, SME, Micro, Consumer Banking and Treasury business segment and currently working with several subsidiaries to support its main business.
Mandiri JCB Precious Credit Card gives delightful online shopping experience.
Credit cardholder can enjoy many benefits and variety of service provided by JCB, especially premium benefit.
Moreover "We are pleased that Mandiri, one of the largest banks in Indonesia, has become our issuing partner. I believe it will definitely attract many customers with its broad range of benefit and service provided by both parties. Also, I am sure that it will bring Mandiri and JCB many opportunities to expand business in Indonesia that has high potential for the future as the national economy continues to grow" he added.
The collaboration of Japanese and Indonesian company is contributing to expanding choices of people's lives by providing variety of special service.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
