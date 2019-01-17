JCB issues credit card in Indonesia

The usage of credit card in is still low. Only 17 million people were issued out of approximately 260 million people. However, the credit market is increasing due to young population and economic growth. Mandiri, which is one of the largest banks in Indonesia, announced its partnership with International Indonesia, on issuing Precious credit card to target premium customer.

OF International Kimihisa Imada said "I am really happy to finally announce the launch of JCB Precious card with one of the largest banks in With this new JCB precious card, customer will be able to enjoy unique and rich service offered by and JCB and I am sure that this new product will attract broad range of Mandiri customer. As you may already know JCB offers variety of privilege and discount both inside and outside of Indonesia".

JCB is major global payment brand and leading payment card issuer and acquirer in

This is the fifth time JCB has collaborated with banks in to launch credit card. As part of its international growth strategy, JCB has formed alliance with hundreds of leading banks and financial institutions globally to increase merchant coverage and card members' base.

Mandiri is one of leading banks in Indonesia with financial service to customer that cover Corporate, Commercial, SME, Micro, Consumer Banking and Treasury business segment and currently working with several subsidiaries to support its main business.

Mandiri JCB Precious Credit Card gives

Credit cardholder can enjoy many benefits and variety of service provided by JCB, especially premium benefit.

Moreover "We are pleased that Mandiri, one of the largest banks in Indonesia, has become our issuing partner. I believe it will definitely attract many customers with its broad range of benefit and service provided by both parties. Also, I am sure that it will bring Mandiri and JCB many opportunities to expand business in Indonesia that has high potential for the future as the national continues to grow" he added.

The collaboration of Japanese and is contributing to expanding choices of people's lives by providing variety of special service.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)