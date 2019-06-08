JDU has nothing to do with Prashant Kishor's work, says Nitish Kumar

As his key and the party's is said to be working for the TMC in the coming Assembly polls in West Bengal, Bihar and JDU president Kumar on Saturday tried to downplay the issue.

Kumar, who was talking to media persons, said: " will himself speak about all this tomorrow during the party's meeting. He joined our party only last year."

"Kishor is associated with an election strategy organisation too. Whomsoever he works for under the banner of his organisation, it has nothing to do with our party. JDU has no relation with his work," Kumar said.

"We have not received any complaint against If we get a complaint, we will take a decision accordingly," he said.

Talking about his party not joining led government at the Centre, he said: "We do not want a symbolic representation. Still, we are with Modi led NDA government. JDU has its own way of working for the people."

On Thursday, election Kishor, who is credited with successfully strategising Modi's Prime Ministerial campaign in 2014 and some others later, met Chief Minister and is believed to have agreed to work with her in the state.

It is said that Kishor, who last year joined JDU, was feeling sidelined due to the internal power struggle within the party.

