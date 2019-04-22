Jet Airways' director Nasim Zaidi quits board

Grounded carrier said on Monday its Non-Executive and has quit the board citing personal reasons and time constraints.

Zaidi was the former Civil Aviation before joining the board in August 2018.

"This is to inform you that has submitted his resignation as a Non-Executive, of the company with effect from April 21 due to personal reasons and constraints of time," informed stock exchanges in regulatory filings.

The airline, which ceased all its operations temporarily last week, is under the management control of State Bank of India-led consortium of lenders following a debt-restructuring plan approved by its board last month.

At 10:30 am, the Jet stock was down 10.10 per cent at Rs 147.35.

.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)