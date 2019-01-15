Jharkhand implements Centre's 10 pc reservations scheme in state

The government has approved 10 per cent reservation to the category candidates in jobs on Tuesday.

With this, becomes the second state followed by to implement the 10 per cent reservation in government jobs to category candidates.

"In the jobs and in educational institutions in which the process of appointment and nominations will start after 15 January, will have to give 10 per cent reservation to unreserved and economically weaker category candidates," said the government order.

"In the light of decision taken by the Prime Minister government of giving 10 per cent reservation to the category , the too will give similar reservation in educational institutions and in jobs," it read.

on Monday became the first state to implement the new reservation policy in the country, providing 10 per cent reservation to the upper class.

The Lok Sabha recently passed a Constitution Amendment Bill to grant 10 per cent reservation in education and government jobs to economically-weaker individuals belonging to the general category, across religions. The Bill was passed in the Rajya Sabha, with 165 votes in favour and seven against, on last Wednesday.

