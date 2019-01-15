Delhi Police charge sheet on JNU protest: Communication between Kanhaiya and Umar Khalid recovered

has claimed to have recovered communication between the then and his associate besides video footage to suggest "evidence" that they were part of a group of students who raised anti- slogans during a protest event organised on the campus on February 9, 2016.

In the charge sheet filed in a court here yesterday, said there were video footages wherein Kumar is "seen leading the students who were raising anti- slogans" and that he had been identified by the witnesses in the videos.

"The location of mobile phone at the place of occurrence" was also cited as evidence against Kumar in the 1200-page charge sheet.

As part of other evidence, the police said the had retrieved an SMS sent by Khalid to Kumar, asking him to "arrive at Sabarmati Dhaba, JNU, as their permission had been cancelled by the "

The Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) also recovered the pamphlet of the event from Khalid's e-mail, the charge sheet said.

The recovered pamphlets bore the name of Khalid, Kumar and Anirban Bhattacharya as the organisers of the event held on February 9, 2016, it added.

On February 9, 2016, "anti-national" slogans were allegedly raised in the during a programme called to protest against the death sentence given to Afzal Guru, a convict in the 2002 Parliament attack.

The Delhi Police, in its charge sheet, named Kumar, Khalid, Bhattacharya and 7 other students, namely, Aquib Hussain, Mujeeb Hussain, Muneeb Hussain, Umar Gul, Rayeea Rasool, and They have been charged with sedition and various other serious crimes.

The on Tuesday deferred the matter till January 19 due to the absence of who was expected to take cognizance of the said chargesheet.

The police charge sheet said that during the investigation, the handwriting analysis proved that the accused had tried to deliberately disguise the investigating agency by concealing the nature and the flow of handwriting.

has also claimed to have recovered the original application for the event. Forensic experts claimed that while seeking the permission, Khalid had forged the signature of Anirban and Ashwith, the charge sheet said.

" is seen by the eyewitness accompanying the procession of JNU Students forming unlawful assembly and raising anti- slogans," the charge sheet read.

The chargesheet also cites the statement of a of the varsity confirming that there was a gathering of 15-20 students who were raising anti-national slogans and also confirming the presence of Kumar during the protest.

The charge sheet said the presence of Kashmiri Students also was confirmed and that they were in contact with student

Aswathi is named in the column no. 12 of the charge sheet, stating that "sufficient evidence" to prove his involvement has not yet been gathered. This column also bears the name of Communist Party of (CPI) D Raja's daughter and former JNU

