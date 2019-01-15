Housekeeping staff protest at CBI HQs for irregular payment of salary

JUST IN
New Delhi [India] 

The housekeeping staff at the CBI headquarters here on Tuesday protested, alleging that they were not getting regular salaries.

Around 150 staff have been hired by a third party company and the payment has been allegedly delayed by them.

The staff complained of irregular salary, adding that their salary for the present month is also due. The staff have been working here for the last seven to eight years.

January 15 2019

