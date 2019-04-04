JUST IN
LS polls: Over 60 pink polling booths in Meghalaya

ANI  |  Politics 

The state of Meghalaya will have at least 60 pink polling booths to encourage women to vote in the ensuing Lok Sabha elections.

"Women's enrollment and the actual turnout of women in the election has always been very high in Meghalaya. Out of the 18.92 lakh voters in the state, almost 52 per cent are women. To promote women's voting, at least one polling station in every constituency will have a pink polling booth," Chief Electoral Officer FR Kharkongor told ANI.

"There could be some constituencies where we can have more than one also. So, we have kept a minimum target of 60. Last time we had 67 all women polling stations. So, this year also there could be at least 60," he added.

Lok Sabha election on two seats in Meghalaya will be held on April 11. The result will be announced on May 23.

First Published: Thu, April 04 2019. 02:00 IST

