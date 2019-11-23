Jiska Governor uski sarkar: Akhilesh Yadav on Maharashtra developments

Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday took a sarcastic jibe at the political developments in Maharashtra apparently targeting the BJP.

"Ab to lagta hai ki, 'jiska Governor uski Sarkar'," the Samajwadi Party chief said.

"In the morning, I was thinking that some other party would form the government in Maharashtra. However, now I feel that whosoever has the governor will form the government," Yadav told ANI.

His comments came after Bharatiya Janata Party's Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday morning took oath as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra, ending a month-long impasse in the state.

In a surprising turn of events, Nationalist Congress Party's Ajit Pawar took oath as Deputy Chief Minister after he "decided to form a stable government" with the BJP in the state.

BJP had bagged 105 seats in the recently culminated Assembly polls, the NCP had emerged as the third-largest party as far as the vote-share was concerned, winning 54 seats.

Today's developments came at a time when deliberations between Congress, NCP and Shiv Sena seemingly reached the final stage on Friday.

Earlier, NCP supremo Sharad Pawar had claimed that there was a consensus on Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray as chief minister of the alliance government.

Previously, the BJP, which emerged as the single largest party, could not stake claim to form a government as its ally Shiv Sena remained firm on rotating the Chief Minister's post and equal sharing of Cabinet berths.

