2019 was race between Ferrari and cycle, says Akhilesh Yadav

Terming the contest of 2019 elections as "a race between a and a bicycle", Yadav on Monday said that the BJP did not win elections on the basis of development.

"We have lost the elections, but even today I challenge our adversaries to compare their development record with the Samajwadi development. They will not stand a chance. They have not won the election for development but for other reasons," the former said.

"This race was between a and a bicycle. Who used to be on television every day? Who owned the television? They played with and infiltrated our minds," he added.

Yadav's fared poorly in the elections despite fighting in alliance with Mayawati's BSP and Ajit Chaudhary's RLD.

"It is a different fight. They termed the SP-BSP alliance an alliance of Muslims, Yadavs and Dalits. We could never make people understand our fight. Only the BJP has the power to divert people's attention," said.

Speaking of preparations for Assembly polls and next elections, said, "Many political battles have been fought. We also have to dream big and target 2022 and 2024. If you dream big then only you will succeed."

got 5 seats in the state, while BSP got 10 and RLD drew a blank, taking the 'mahagathbandhan' tally to a dismal 15, far behind BJP's 62.

The state has a total of 80 seats.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)