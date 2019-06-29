Joel Fry gets candid about working in 'Yesterday' after 'GoT'

Joel Fry who appeared on the HBO fantasy show 'Game of Thrones' opened up about how different it was to work in Danny Boyle's 'Yesterday'.

"It's a totally different vibe altogether. It's always interesting to try new things as much as you're allowed and see where you end up," Weekly quoted him as saying on moving from 'GoT' to 'Yesterday'.

From playing Hizdahr zo Loraq on the HBO show to essaying the role of Rocky, lead character Jack's best friend, Fry caught the attention of moviegoers with his stellar performance.

The story follows Jack who after an accident wakes up to discover that the famous band 'Beatles' never existed. "Even if you're not a fan of the Beatles you just know their songs by default," said Fry.

He continued, "I had probably got bored of the Beatles by the time I was like 15 because I thought I had heard enough. But then it was nice to be able to revisit them under these circumstances."

"They're pretty out there. I don't know how they were doing what they did back in the day, probably loads of LSD I should imagine," he joked.

Praising his on-screen best friend Himesh Patel, Fry said: "It's pretty easy and kind of lucky; we did just get on immediately. He's cool and a really level-headed guy. He was nervous, man. It's easy to be nice to someone who is really nervous and under so much pressure because you want to help them."

Fry talked honestly about an actor in the film whom he had seen and knew was popular but never got to know his name.

"To be honest, I recognized his face but I actually had no idea that he was so popular," he said while referring to singer Ed Sheeran. "I started looking into it more and realized this guy is so big and selling out all these stadiums."

"He added an interesting aspect to the film. No one really knew what he was going to be like; he might be terrible. And he's lovely and couldn't be any more normal," he added.

As Fry heard him singing live for the film, he recalled, "I still remember that song in my head that Ed was singing. It was amazing to hear him sing like that because you realize, 'Wow, this dude can sing.' Luckily, Himesh can also properly sing. I'm pretty sure we got drunk the night before so it was an interesting day."

'Yesterday' hit the theatres on June 28 and minted over USD 1.3 million on the first day of its release.

