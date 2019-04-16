Final season of 'GoT' sets multi-platform record

The last season of the most popular television franchise "Game of Thrones" on Sunday, had a massive opening in terms of ratings, making it the 'most viewed' series.

According to figures released by HBO, the season 8 of the epic fantasy series premiere, drew 17.4 million viewers across all platforms (linear, HBOGO and NOW), including 11.8 million who watched it on the linear channel only on Sunday night.

The season 7, in comparison, garnered 16.1 million total viewers, including 10.1 million who watched on the linear channel and the rest coming from DVR and streaming. That also beats the previous series high of 16.9 million multi-platform viewers for the Season 7 finale.

As reported by Variety, the streaming activity on on Sunday night was recorded the largest than ever. Also, season 8 was the most-tweeted episode in the history of the series, with more than 5 million people tweeting on the same on Sunday.

"GoT" has thus managed to build up its own ratings every season. According to numbers released by HBO, which included delayed viewing, on-demand, and streaming figures, it has been seen notably that Season 7 averaged 32.8 million viewers per episode back in 2017. The rest of the seasons averaged the following:

-Season 6: 25.7 million

-Season 5: 20.2 million

-Season 4: 19.1 million

-Season 3: 14.4 million

-Season 2: 11.6 million

-Season 1: 9.3 million.

.

