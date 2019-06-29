Dan, Shay thought Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner's Las Vegas wedding 'was a prank'

Singer-songwriter Joe Jonas and actor Sophie Turner took everyone by surprise when they tied the knot in Las Vegas back in May. However, the musical duo Dan+ Shay thought the wedding "was a prank."

Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney did not believe it when they were asked to sing at the couple's secret wedding in May after the 2019 Billboard Music Awards, reported US Weekly.

"We were, like, so hush about it. They texted us a few days before. We thought it was like a prank, and we're like, 'Sure, we'll do it.' We were so DL. We didn't tell anyone on our team. We're like, 'We just have this engagement after the award show'," Dan revealed during the Friday episode of the Today show.

However, DJ Diplo spoiled the duo's secret wedding by live-streaming it on Instagram.

"We get there and our phones are blowing up and everyone's like, 'Diplo's live on Instagram and he's doing this wedding and you guys are singing. This is so crazy'. I think still to this day we're like, 'Should we talk about this?" the 31-year-old singer recalled.

Dan and Shay performed their hit track 'Speechless' as Sophie walked down the aisle in May.

The 'Game of Thrones' actor and the 'Sucker' singer are going to tie the knot again in France soon. The couple, who got engaged in October 2017, have been spotted around the European nation.

However, the more formal ceremony will not leave behind the fun of the initial event.

"Joe and Sophie want to have a huge party. The decor is going to be sophisticated, but there'll be some kitschy elements, including a really wild cake. There'll be a live band, and the Jonas Brothers are expected to take the stage," a source told US Weekly in May.

In the midst of all the wedding planning, the two are also relishing their relationship status change.

"They're enjoying the newness of being married and being able to call each other 'husband' and 'wife'. They're just super happy," an insider said.

Jonas and Turner first sparked romance rumours in November 2016 when they were spotted together at a pre-MTV Europe Music Awards event. They made their relationship Instagram official by the following January. In October 2017, the power couple got engaged.

The two surprised the world when, after their stunning appearance at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards in May, they got hitched in Las Vegas.

