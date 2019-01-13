John Lasseter's return divides animators in Hollywood

American animator John Lasseter, who stepped down as Animation's creative months ago, has been hired as the of Skydance

The news came more than a year after took a leave of absence from following an admission that he committed unspecified "missteps" and brought the small and hyper-connected industry to a standstill.

However, many are not happy with the decision to bring him on board to the studio, including Paramount, which owns Skydance as he lost his job in the midst of the #MeToo movement.

"People are shell-shocked," Megan Dong, an director told The "As long as he is there, I wouldn't work at Skydance. And every female or creative who I've spoken to today has said they would never work at Skydance as long as he is involved. It's just a terrible message to send to women."

They also added that they see his hiring as a sign that the cultural shift they were hoping for in their industry had stalled.

His major projects include blockbusters like "Toy Story," "Monsters Inc.," "The Incredibles," and " "

of Pixar, has won two Oscars, one being for his work on " " Under his cognizance, WDA has picked up three wins, most recently with 2016's 'Zootopia'.

