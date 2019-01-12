Ranveer Singh shares new look for Kapil Dev biopic '83'

-
Ranveer Singh today took to Instagram to post a picture of him getting into character for the Kapil Dev biopic '83'.
The actor who was recently seen rapping while promoting his next film Gully Boy posted the picture where he is seen training to play Kapil Dev in the biopic on the cricket legend.
The film is being directed by Kabir Khan.
In the picture, Ranveer Singh can be seen training with his cricket coach Balwinder Singh Sandhu, who was part of the 1983 Indian cricket team alongside Kapil Dev.
Singh captioned the photo "#kapildev @83thefilm #balwindersinghsandhu @kabirkhankk."
Notably, the ICC Cricket Hall of Famer Kapil Dev captained the Indian cricket team to victiry in the 1983 World Cup. He was also coached the Indian cricket team between October 1999 and August 2000.
