John Singleton to get a tribute in 'Snowfall' season 3

who died in April will be honoured with a befitting tribute for his last project, 'Snowfall'.

The series co-created by is about the drug epidemic in The third season of the show has been totally rewritten to include young John in the storyline, TMZ reported.

To make the tribute even more special, Singleton's one-year-old son, Seven, will make a cameo appearance in the tenth episode of the third season. Jon always wished to take his boy on board for the show.

Season three of the crime drama will premiere this year on July 10 while the episode featuring the young John and his one-year-old will probably air on September 11.

died on April 28 at in after being taken off life support following a massive stroke on April 17. The 'Boyz n the Hood' had been in a coma since then. He passed away at the age of 51.

A two-time nominee, Singleton is considered to be a pioneer in the history of

At 24, he was the youngest-ever person as well as the first African-American to be nominated for Best at

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)