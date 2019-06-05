B-Town celebs wish fans Eid Mubarak

As the entire nation is celebrating Eid, B-town celebrities also extended their wishes to fans on on Wednesday.

took to his account and posted a series of photos including a special picture of him from the film 'Coolie' and wrote: Mubarak .. love peace and prosperity among all .. !

extended his greetings saying, "May this day bring happiness, peace and prosperity to you and your family. #EidMubarak"

Posting a sweet snap along with her mother, wished everyone " Mubarak" on her handle.

Bhumi Pednakar looked ethereal in a beautiful white sharara in her photo and wrote, " Mubarak"

wished her fans by saying, "To peace, happiness, prosperity and joy to you and your families. Eid Mubarak"

Kangana Ranaut's team posted an story to extend greeting of Eid to her fans.

Wishing for world peace on the occasion of Eid, wrote, "Eid Mubarak to all those celebrating... May the spirit of Eid bring love, joy and peace around the world "

Several other Bollywood stars like Huma Qureshi, Juhi Chawla, Sanjay Dutt, Disha Patani, Arjun Kapoor, Boman Irani, Parineeti Chopra, Twinkle Khanna, Abhishek Bachchan, Preity Zinta, Sidharth Malhotra, and also wished fans on

