Jonathan Van Ness says 'he is HIV Positive'

American podcaster Jonathan Van Ness opened up about being diagnosed with HIV when he was 25.

Just ahead of the release of his memoir 'Over the Top,' which is set to hit shelves on September 24, the 32-year-old television star opened up to The New York Times, as reported by People about his health and history of addiction.

"I've had nightmares every night for the past three months because I'm scared to be this vulnerable with people," he said. "There are issues that need to be talked about."

In his new memoir, Van Ness makes a shocking revelation that he tested positive for HIV after fainting while working on a client's hair, the Times reports, as cited by People.

"That day was just as devastating as you would think it would be," he writes in the book, according to the newspaper.

The 'Gay of Thrones' star was also wrote about been abused by an older boy at a young age, which "planted the seed for other self-destructive behaviours," according to the Times, reported by People.

"For a lot of people who are survivors of sexual assault at a young age, we have a lot of compounded trauma," he told the newspaper.

As a young teenager, he said that he would meet older men and that after using up his money on drugs in college, he "advertised sex for money on Gay.com," according to the Times.

By the time he was in his early 20s, Van Ness who was on a high dose of drugs was sent to rehab twice, the newspaper reports.

