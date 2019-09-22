Kim Kardashian remembers her late father by taking look at old letters, cards

American beauty star Kim Kardashian took a trip down memory lane and remembered her late father, Robert Kardashian Sr on Friday.

The 38-year-old star shared a series of pictures showcasing some old letters and cards she gave to her father during her childhood days.

"He saved every card I wrote him," the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashian' star captioned one Father's Day card she found from 2002.

Inside the card, the star had written to her father, "I just want you to know how much I appreciate everything you do for me. I love working for you! I love you and happy fathers day!"

She shared another sweet Father's Day letter which she wrote during her elementary school days.

Kim also shared that her father would often leave notes which she still remembers till date.

In one of the letters, she found her father who was "for Uncle Larry's birthday," left a message for his daughter "I have my pager" and "I'll be home around 10 or 11."

"I love you, Daddy," he signed the note.

Kim's father Robert died in 2003 at age 59 from oesophagal cancer, reported PEOPLE.

Kim recently shared that she had an emotional breakdown while remembering her father when she last saw O.J. Simpson, a client and friend of her late father.

