Ness Wadia, son of industrialist and inheritor of one of Indias wealthiest business families, has been sentenced for drugs possession while on a skiing holiday to

has reported that Ness Wadia, heir to the 283-year-old and co-owner of the Kings XI Punjab cricket team, was arrested in early March at Airport in the northern Japanese island of

According to a brief report carried by a local station of NHK, customs officials at were alerted to Wadia by sniffer dogs and a search revealed that he had about 25g of what appeared to be cannabis resin in his trouser pocket.

The Wadia empire has many units, which include Bombay Dyeing, Bombay Burman Trading, to budget and a share in IPL franchise Kings XI Punjab with the total market valuation of its listed entities standing at $13.1 billion.

A in told that Wadia admitted to possession, arguing that the drug was for his personal use.

Japan's narcotics laws are strict and are currently being applied especially tightly.

Wadia spent a period in detention before his indictment on March 20 and an undisclosed period of detention before a court hearing.

The District Court handed him a two-year prison sentence, which was suspended for five years.

