JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-ANI » National

Sleep, exercise affect new mothers and fathers differently
Business Standard

Justice Subhashan Reddy passes away after prolonged illness

ANI  |  General News 

Justice Subhashan Reddy died on Wednesday due to prolonged illness.

Reddy was undergoing treatment for his illness in a hospital here for the past one month.

Reddy served as a judge in many high courts in India.

He also served as Chief Justice of Madras and Kerala High Courts. He retired from the Kerala High Court in 2005.

The final rites of the former judge will be performed today in the evening.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, May 01 2019. 14:50 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU