Naxals blow up police vehicle in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli; 10 injured

A police vehicle was targetted on Wednesday allegedly by Naxals in district of Maharashtra, who triggered an (IED) to blow up the police vehicle. 10 security personnel are reported to be injured in the blast.

The vehicle, which was targetted was carrying 16 security personnel from the Quick Response Team of police and the blast took place between Jamborkheda and Lendhari, according to local police.

Earlier in the day, Naxals allegedly set ablaze 27 machines and vehicles at a in of district.

On April 11, an encounter broke out between CRPF personnel and Naxals in the Naxal affected district of Gadchiroli.

In January this year, Naxals set ablaze vehicles in the villages of Kurkheda, and here.

Further details are awaited.

