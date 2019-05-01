JUST IN
Naxals blow up police vehicle in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli; 10 injured

ANI  |  General News 

A police vehicle was targetted on Wednesday allegedly by Naxals in Gadchiroli district of Maharashtra, who triggered an improvised explosive device (IED) to blow up the police vehicle. 10 security personnel are reported to be injured in the blast.

The vehicle, which was targetted was carrying 16 security personnel from the Kurkheda Quick Response Team of Gadchiroli police and the blast took place between Jamborkheda and Lendhari, according to local police.

Earlier in the day, Naxals allegedly set ablaze 27 machines and vehicles at a road construction site in Kurkheda of Gadchiroli district.

On April 11, an encounter broke out between CRPF personnel and Naxals in the Naxal affected district of Gadchiroli.

In January this year, Naxals set ablaze vehicles in the villages of Kurkheda, Korchi and Potegaon here.

Further details are awaited.

First Published: Wed, May 01 2019. 14:04 IST

