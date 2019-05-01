Lucknow: 5 killed after fire breaks out at their house

At least five members of a family died after a fire broke out at their residence here, officials said on Wednesday.

"The fire broke out during the early hours of Wednesday at a house in Mayawati Colony of killing five members of a family residing in the house," officials said.

Preliminary investigations have revealed that the fire broke out due to short circuit and spread to the as a result of which the flames got intensified.

Fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the situation was taken under control.

Further investigation in the matter is underway.

